    • Carols by Candlelight

    2019-12-25 18:30:00 2019-12-25 19:30:00 UTC Carols by Candlelight Holy Trinity Church Cookham SL6 9SP

    Start 06:30PM Wednesday - 25 Dec 2019

    End 07:30PM Wednesday - 25 Dec 2019

    Town City Cookham Maidenhead

    Contact Name Sara Wood

    Contact Email sarawood44@hotmail.com

    Website URL www.holytrinitycookham.org.uk

    Cookham’s unique tradition of a Carol Service on Christmas Day. A celebration of the Christmas story through traditional carols for all to sing, poetry, bible readings and carols sung by the four choirs of Holy Trinity Church. No other church holds its Carol Service on Christmas Day - making it a very special way to start your evening festivities. Collection in aid of ALZHEIMER’S SOCIETY.

