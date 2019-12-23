Carols by Candlelight

Start 06:30PM Wednesday - 25 Dec 2019
End 07:30PM Wednesday - 25 Dec 2019
Town City Cookham Maidenhead
Contact Name Sara Wood
Contact Email sarawood44@hotmail.com
Cookham’s unique tradition of a Carol Service on Christmas Day. A celebration of the Christmas story through traditional carols for all to sing, poetry, bible readings and carols sung by the four choirs of Holy Trinity Church. No other church holds its Carol Service on Christmas Day - making it a very special way to start your evening festivities. Collection in aid of ALZHEIMER’S SOCIETY.
