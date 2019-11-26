The Gary Potter "Hot Club" Quartet

Widely acclaimed as the finest guitarist playing in the Django Reinhardt “Hot Club Of France” style, the brilliant Gary Potter and his group will be back at Marlow Jazz Club on Tuesday 17th December, a special Christmas gig. Three other big stars comprise his own “Hot Club Quartet” – Nils Solberg on second guitar, Mike Piggott on violin, (duplicating Stephane Grappelly’s role in the original band), and Peter Hughes on bass. An appearance by Gary always draws a full house so it is advisable to get a seat reserved in advance – phone 01628 486571. Music at the Royal British Legion Hall starts at 8.30 PM; admission is £10.