The Gary Potter "Hot Club" Quartet

    Start 12:00AM Tuesday - 17 Dec 2019

    End 12:00AM Tuesday - 17 Dec 2019

    Town City Marlow

    Contact Name Michael Eagleton

    Contact Email michael@jazzfans.co

    Website URL www.malowjazz.co.uk

    Widely acclaimed as the finest guitarist playing in the Django Reinhardt “Hot Club Of France” style, the brilliant Gary Potter and his group will be back at Marlow Jazz Club on Tuesday 17th December, a special Christmas gig. Three other big stars comprise his own “Hot Club Quartet” – Nils Solberg on second guitar, Mike Piggott on violin, (duplicating Stephane Grappelly’s role in the original band), and Peter Hughes on bass. An appearance by Gary always draws a full house so it is advisable to get a seat reserved in advance – phone 01628 486571. Music at the Royal British Legion Hall starts at 8.30 PM; admission is £10.

