    2019-11-29 19:00:00 2019-11-29 22:00:00 UTC Wycombe Life Drawing - Winter Exhibition High Wycombe HP11 2RQ, UK

    Start 07:00PM Friday - 29 Nov 2019

    End 10:00PM Friday - 29 Nov 2019

    Town City Wycombe

    Contact Name Chris Bryant

    Contact Email info@christophbryant.com

    Website URL https://wycombelifedrawing.wordpress.com

    Wycombe Life Drawing would are happy to announce that we are holding our first Winter Exhibition in the Wycombe Arts Centre on Desborough Road, 29th of November! The event is free and you will get to see our amazing drawings and paintings. We also have a fully stocked bar so you can have a tipple whilst you wander. If you wanted to come as see what talent there is in Wycombe, you know where we'll be!

