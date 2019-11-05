Wycombe Life Drawing - Winter Exhibition

Start 07:00PM Friday - 29 Nov 2019
End 10:00PM Friday - 29 Nov 2019
Town City Wycombe
Contact Name Chris Bryant
Contact Email info@christophbryant.com
Wycombe Life Drawing would are happy to announce that we are holding our first Winter Exhibition in the Wycombe Arts Centre on Desborough Road, 29th of November! The event is free and you will get to see our amazing drawings and paintings. We also have a fully stocked bar so you can have a tipple whilst you wander. If you wanted to come as see what talent there is in Wycombe, you know where we'll be!
Top Ten Articles
Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man in Cox Green this evening (Tuesday).
A man's body was found in a layby on the A404 this morning (Wednesday).