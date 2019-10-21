SITE INDEX

    Salsa Classes every Thursday evening - all welcome

    comments 0
    2019-10-24 18:00:00 2019-12-19 22:00:00 UTC Salsa Classes every Thursday evening - all welcome Chalfont Community College, Narcot Lane, Chalfont St Peter, SL9 8TP

    Start 07:00PM Thursday - 24 Oct 2019

    End 10:00PM Thursday - 19 Dec 2019

    Town City Chalfont Saint Peter

    Contact Name Alleycat Dance

    Contact Email alleycatdanz@gmail.com

    Website URL www.alleycatdance.com

    Salsa Classes every Thursday evening. All welcome. Beginners/Level 1 - 7pm, Improvers/Level 2 - 8.15pm, social dancing to practise til 10pm. Keep fit, have fun and learn to dance in a sociable atmosphere. No partner or dance experience needed. Absolute beginners welcome. Classes are fun and friendly with an emphasis on learning good technique and building a strong dance foundation for the future. Private lessons are available for all levels - individuals and groups. Your own special Wedding dance choreographed.

