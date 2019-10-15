Trinity Concert Band’s Christmas Concert is the perfect way to get into the festive spirit with lashings of music and carols guaranteed to bring Christmas cheer to all the family. The award winning wind orchestra will be performing at Reading Minster for the first time and will kick start proceedings with a rousing “Fanfare for Christmas”. This will be swiftly followed by a variety of seasonal specials including “O Magnum Mysterium”, “Jingle Bells”, music from blockbuster greats “Home Alone” and “Polar Express”, a fabulous Glenn Miller style Christmas medley, and much more! This is an afternoon concert starting at 4:00pm. Introduced at their Summer Concert in June, Trinity Concert Band’s ‘Newcomers Scheme’ offers those who have never been to one of their concerts before a FREE ticket to their first concert! Simply reserve a ticket in advance by calling their box office (t's & c's apply; find out more on their website: https://www.trinityband.co.uk/newcomers-scheme/). Tickets are on sale now: - Advance: £12 - Full Price: £14 - Students: £7 (ID may be required) - Under 16’s: FREE - NEWCOMERS: FREE Tickets available online or from the box office on 0118 449 2099 or boxoffice@trinityband.co.uk. No booking fee. N.B. Advance price applies up to one week before the concert, after which the full price applies. Trinity Concert Band is a symphonic wind band based in Lower Earley, Reading made up of both talented amateurs and professional musicians. The group perform up to 5 formal concerts each year in the area and can be seen at bandstands across the region during the summer months. In 2018 they were one of only two bands in the UK to receive the top Platinum award at the National Concert Band Festival.