Maidenhead Pantomime - Dick Whittington

Start 12:00AM Wednesday - 11 Dec 2019
End 12:00AM Sunday - 15 Dec 2019
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name MDG
Contact Email boxoffice@maidenhead-drama.org.uk
Have you got your tickets yet for this years Maidenhead Pantomime. It may only be October but ticktes are selling superfast for MDGs production of Dick Whttington with only a handful of tickets left for some performances already. Book online at https://thelittleboxoffice.com/mdg Only 40 quid for family ticket. Full of all the traditional elements that make a great panto. Once again MDG are performing their annual panto at the town hall. You dont want to miss it. 11th-15th December Wed-Fri - 7:30 Sat-Sun 12:00 and 16:00 Groups welcome
