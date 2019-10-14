Maidenhead Pantomime - Dick Whittington

Have you got your tickets yet for this years Maidenhead Pantomime. It may only be October but ticktes are selling superfast for MDGs production of Dick Whttington with only a handful of tickets left for some performances already. Book online at https://thelittleboxoffice.com/mdg Only 40 quid for family ticket. Full of all the traditional elements that make a great panto. Once again MDG are performing their annual panto at the town hall. You dont want to miss it. 11th-15th December Wed-Fri - 7:30 Sat-Sun 12:00 and 16:00 Groups welcome