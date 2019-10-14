Sing! Sing! Sing! 2019

Start 07:00PM Sunday - 24 Nov 2019
End 09:00PM Sunday - 24 Nov 2019
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Suzanne Newman
Contact Email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com
Concert by two choirs - Jewel Tones and Sapphire! Joining us will be a flautist, a saxophone quartet, a ukulele group and a dancer! Tickets are £10 - available from the Box Office at Norden Farm
