SITE INDEX

Mon, 14
15 °C
Tue, 15
15 °C
Wed, 16
15 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • "Northern Lights" - song recital by Caroline Slade

    comments 0
    "Northern Lights" - song recital by Caroline Slade
    2019-11-02 19:30:00 2019-11-02 21:40:00 UTC "Northern Lights" - song recital by Caroline Slade 18 Oxford Rd, Marlow SL7 2NL, UK

    Start 07:30PM Saturday - 02 Nov 2019

    End 09:40PM Saturday - 02 Nov 2019

    Town City Marlow

    Contact Name Martin Ashford

    Contact Email info@musicinmarlow.org.uk

    Website URL www.musicinmarlow.org.uk

    “Northern Lights”: song recital by Caroline Slade with Roland Slade (piano) and Jonny Lane (accompanist). A cosy evening of music from colder climes, including Grieg, Sibelius, Borodin and Rachmaninoff. Tickets £10 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicinmarlow. At Christ Church URC, Oxford Road, Marlow SL7 2NL.

    Most Shared

    Most Commented

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved