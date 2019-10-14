“Northern Lights”: song recital by Caroline Slade with Roland Slade (piano) and Jonny Lane (accompanist). A cosy evening of music from colder climes, including Grieg, Sibelius, Borodin and Rachmaninoff. Tickets £10 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicinmarlow. At Christ Church URC, Oxford Road, Marlow SL7 2NL.