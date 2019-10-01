Spe(e)dan 2019 Family Fun Run

Come and join us for a scenic 5k course around the Odney Club in Cookham. This will be the fifth Sp(e)dan 5k and this year we are hoping to raise as much money for the Alexander Devine Hospice as possible in memory of the wonderful Victoria Welinder. The Spe(e)dan 5k is a 2 lap course suitable for all....walk, run, jump your way around and raise some money in the process. Entry is via a donation at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/speedan5k2019 Kids and all the family welcome and there will be cake and goodies at the finish. Feel free to share the invite with anyone who you think might like to take part. The more the merrier!