Windsor & Maidenhead Symphony Orchestra

Start 07:30PM Saturday - 30 Nov 2019
End 10:00PM Saturday - 30 Nov 2019
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name David Hooper
Contact Email hooperdc@aol.com
Website URL https://thelittleboxoffice.com/wmso/event/view/113802
WMSO - Autumn concert Saturday 30th November 2019 at 7.30pm at St Mary's Church, High St, Maidenhead. SL6 1YY THEOFANIDIS - Rainbow Body SIBELIUS - Violin Concerto VAUGHAN WILLIAMS - A London Symphony Violin soloist - Katy Smith (WMSO Young Musicians' Competition winnner) Our Autumn concert includes two masterpieces from the early 20th century and one from the 21st century. Rainbow Body was inspired by the Tibetan Budhhist idea of “rainbow body” wherein the body of an enlightened being is absorbed back into the universe upon his/her death and is woven around a shimmering melody by 12th-century medieval mystic, Hildegard of Bingen. A London Symphony opens with the Westminster chimes and then takes the audience on a musical journey via a frolic on Hampstead Heath, Bloomsbury Square on a November afternoon and Westminster Embankment at night. Sibelius' much loved violin concerto is an intriguing mixture of northern and southern elements from Finland combining in a wild dance in the final movement. Tickets Adult £15 Student/Child £5 Available on line or at the door (subject to availability)
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
The M4 will be closed between junctions 5 and 6 for more than 48 hours later this month so a bridge can be demolished.
Council leader Simon Dudley tendered his resignation as a Royal Borough councillor with immediate effect this morning.