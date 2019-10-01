Windsor & Maidenhead Symphony Orchestra

WMSO - Autumn concert Saturday 30th November 2019 at 7.30pm at St Mary's Church, High St, Maidenhead. SL6 1YY THEOFANIDIS - Rainbow Body SIBELIUS - Violin Concerto VAUGHAN WILLIAMS - A London Symphony Violin soloist - Katy Smith (WMSO Young Musicians' Competition winnner) Our Autumn concert includes two masterpieces from the early 20th century and one from the 21st century. Rainbow Body was inspired by the Tibetan Budhhist idea of “rainbow body” wherein the body of an enlightened being is absorbed back into the universe upon his/her death and is woven around a shimmering melody by 12th-century medieval mystic, Hildegard of Bingen. A London Symphony opens with the Westminster chimes and then takes the audience on a musical journey via a frolic on Hampstead Heath, Bloomsbury Square on a November afternoon and Westminster Embankment at night. Sibelius' much loved violin concerto is an intriguing mixture of northern and southern elements from Finland combining in a wild dance in the final movement. Tickets Adult £15 Student/Child £5 Available on line or at the door (subject to availability)