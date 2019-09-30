Vasilis Xenopoulos and his "Dexterity" Band

Start 12:00AM Tuesday - 15 Oct 2019
End 12:00AM Tuesday - 15 Oct 2019
Town City Marlow
Contact Name Michael Eagleton
Contact Email michael@jazzfans.co
Since arriving at a very tender age in this country some 15 years ago from his native Greece Vasilis Xenopoulos has risen to become one of the top jazz saxophonists based in Britain. He is a firm favourite at Marlow Jazz Club who are delighted to be a date on his latest tour with his newly formed unit “Dexterity”. Vasilis is playing a tribute to his biggest influence – Dexter Gordon, and will be featuring the legendary U.S.A. tenor player’s favourite tunes and best known compositions. His accompanying line-up contains top stars – Steve Waterman, trumpet; John Pearce, piano; Julian Bury, bass and Matt Fishwick drums. The date is Tuesday 15th October, 8.30pm at the Royal British Legion Hall. Admission £10, pay at the door, but the best seats can be earmarked if you phone 01628 486571.
