SITE INDEX

Mon, 30
16 °C
Tue, 01
18 °C
Wed, 02
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Organ recital in support of Marlow Refugee Action - "Pull out the stops!"

    comments 0
    Organ recital in support of Marlow Refugee Action - "Pull out the stops!"
    2019-10-13 14:00:00 2019-10-13 15:30:00 UTC Organ recital in support of Marlow Refugee Action - "Pull out the stops!" 18 Oxford Rd, Marlow SL7 2NL, UK

    Start 03:00PM Sunday - 13 Oct 2019

    End 04:30PM Sunday - 13 Oct 2019

    Town City Marlow

    Contact Name Martin Ashford

    Contact Email info@musicinmarlow.org.uk

    Website URL www.musicinmarlow.org.uk

    Organ recital in aid of Marlow Refugee Action, given by Rhidian Jones, organist at All Saints' Marlow. The programme will include music by Bach, Byrd, Torelli, John Stanley, Karg-Elert and more, followed by tea and cakes. Free admission with donations and raffle in support of refugee work locally. Best seats may be reserved free by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicinmarlow. At Christ Church URC, Oxford Road, Marlow SL7 2NL.

    Most Shared

    Most Commented

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved