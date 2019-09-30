Organ recital in support of Marlow Refugee Action - "Pull out the stops!"

Start 03:00PM Sunday - 13 Oct 2019
End 04:30PM Sunday - 13 Oct 2019
Town City Marlow
Contact Name Martin Ashford
Contact Email info@musicinmarlow.org.uk
Organ recital in aid of Marlow Refugee Action, given by Rhidian Jones, organist at All Saints' Marlow. The programme will include music by Bach, Byrd, Torelli, John Stanley, Karg-Elert and more, followed by tea and cakes. Free admission with donations and raffle in support of refugee work locally. Best seats may be reserved free by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicinmarlow. At Christ Church URC, Oxford Road, Marlow SL7 2NL.
