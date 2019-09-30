Organ recital in support of Marlow Refugee Action - "Pull out the stops!"

Organ recital in aid of Marlow Refugee Action, given by Rhidian Jones, organist at All Saints' Marlow. The programme will include music by Bach, Byrd, Torelli, John Stanley, Karg-Elert and more, followed by tea and cakes. Free admission with donations and raffle in support of refugee work locally. Best seats may be reserved free by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicinmarlow. At Christ Church URC, Oxford Road, Marlow SL7 2NL.