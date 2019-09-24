SITE INDEX

    • Egyptology Lecture (TVAES October)

    Egyptology Lecture (TVAES October)

    Start 02:00PM Saturday - 12 Oct 2019

    End 04:30PM Saturday - 14 Sept 2019

    Town City Reading

    Contact Name Francesca H. Jones

    Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk

    Website URL http://www.tvaes.org.uk

    Shalfak : Rediscovering a Middle Kingdom Fortress in Nubia : Dr Claudia Naser The search for a potential temple location, the organisation of functional space and provisioning the fortress.

