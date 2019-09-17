SITE INDEX

    2019-09-19 19:15:00 2019-09-19 21:00:00 UTC Morris Dancing: Free beginners taster sessions 171 Evendons Ln, Wokingham RG41 4EH, UK

    Start 08:15PM Thursday - 19 Sept 2019

    End 10:00PM Thursday - 19 Sept 2019

    Town City Wokingham

    Contact Name Florent Crépineau

    Contact Email fcrepineau-1@yahoo.fr

    Website URL https://www.facebook.com/events/845196032542511/

    We look forward to welcoming any beginners, improvers, or experienced dancers who want to come along to any of our four September - October taster evenings and give something a bit different, a try. If you haven't tried Morris Dancing before and even if you have, this is a great opportunity - no previous experience necessary! Berkshire Bedlam Morris Dancers, are running four FREE taster evening sessions in Cotswold Morris dancing for anybody and everybody aged 14 or over*. We are happy to welcome any new faces. All you need is a moderate level of fitness and some enthusiasm, a sense of rhythm will help. We recommend wearing trainers and clothes you can comfortably exercise in. *Those aged 14-17 must be accompanied by an adult.

