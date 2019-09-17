Morris Dancing: Free beginners taster sessions

We look forward to welcoming any beginners, improvers, or experienced dancers who want to come along to any of our four September - October taster evenings and give something a bit different, a try. If you haven't tried Morris Dancing before and even if you have, this is a great opportunity - no previous experience necessary! Berkshire Bedlam Morris Dancers, are running four FREE taster evening sessions in Cotswold Morris dancing for anybody and everybody aged 14 or over*. We are happy to welcome any new faces. All you need is a moderate level of fitness and some enthusiasm, a sense of rhythm will help. We recommend wearing trainers and clothes you can comfortably exercise in. *Those aged 14-17 must be accompanied by an adult.