Please join us at the annual WSL Village Show on Sunday 15 September at 2pm. For details of the show classes, please see our website at http://wsl.link/images/stories/villageshow/2019_show_schedule_FINAL.pdf . Classes include cookery, produce, flowers, art, handicraft and photography. The show opens to the public at 2pm so do come along and see the lovley display of entries. Afternoon teas and home-made cakees will be served from 2.15pm. We look forward to seeing you there.