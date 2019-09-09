Jean Toussaint at Marlow Jazz Club

The Messenger” plays in Marlow One of the biggest stars to appear at Marlow Jazz Club is booked for a special gig at the Royal British Legion Hall on Tuesday 24th September. World renowned tenor and soprano saxophonist Jean Toussaint, originally from Saint Thomas in the Virgin Islands, came to fame as a member of Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers. Since “going solo” he has gone on to even greater things and his powerful and distinctive sound won him a Grammy Award. He will play with the resident Frank Toms Trio who he has met before and who he rates highly. Music starts 8.30pm with admission £10. It’s “Pay at the door” but as this top name is likely to create a lot of interest seats or tables can be reserved in advance by phoning 01628 486571.