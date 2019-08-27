Maidenhead Hockey Club - Hockey Fest

Start 01:00PM Saturday - 31 Aug 2019
End 04:00PM Saturday - 31 Aug 2019
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Helen Todd
Contact Email helen@stubbingsltd.co.uk
Website URL https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/maidenheadhockeyclub/
Maidenhead Hockey Club will be celebrating all that the club loves about the sport at a fun packed, free event on Saturday 31st August on the Altwood Astro in Maidenhead, 1pm – 4pm. There will be a host of activities running throughout the afternoon, including a series of small sided games as well as skills challenges and fun trials. Whether this is the first time you have picked up a hockey stick or you are a seasoned player young or old, we would love to welcome you to our club.
