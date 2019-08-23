Thames Valley Chorus and Friends in concert

Thames Valley Chorus have been entertaining around Berkshire, UK and overseas for the last 40 years with their infectious blend of close harmony. Tonight, they return to the Kenton Theatre with a programme of songs from the likes of Billy Joel, Elvis Presley and Queen, rubbing shoulders with gospel, love songs and many classics. Making one of their rare local appearances, we are pleased the share the stage with Simon Mayor and Hilary James. They are remarkable musicians entertaining you on mandolin, fiddle, guitar, Hilary’s dulcet voice and some entertaining stories of their travels… plus a song about a parrot, if you are lucky. Last, but not least, we have “Avalon”. They are the ladies 2018 champion quartet. Spread across the south, from Bristol to Reading to London, all four singers were members of The University of Bristol Barbershop Singers. After earning bronze medals at the National finals in October 2017, the girls spent the next year building their repertoire and were honoured to be national champions the following year. They are excited to share the stage with Thames Valley Chorus during their championship year.