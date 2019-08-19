On 29th September two local music groups will be joining forces at the Reading University Great Hall to bring you a dazzling ‘Classical Spectacular’! Earley-based Trinity Concert Band and Reading-based Tamesis Chamber Choir will perform together for the first time in what promises to be a memorable evening brimming with some of the greatest, most well-known classical music of all time. The audience can expect to hear numbers such as Bernstein’s fabulous ‘Overture to Candide’, ‘Jupiter’ from Holst’s spectacular suite The Planets, the great British anthem ‘Zadok the Priest’, and Copland’s rousing ‘Fanfare for the Common Man’. No classical concert would be complete without a performance of Elgar’s ‘Nimrod’, and we’re delighted that Tamesis will be singing the choral version ‘Lux Aeterna’, in addition to Parry’s ‘I Was Glad’, made famous at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. As the concert draws to a close the band and choir will come together once more for a stunning proms-style finale (yes, flags will be provided!), featuring the classics ‘Jerusalem’ and ‘Fantasia on British Sea Songs’. The concert will feature an interval where guests can enjoy a selection of refreshments from the bar in the foyer, plus a chance to win some excellent prizes in our raffle. Introduced at their Summer Concert in June, Trinity Concert Band’s ‘Newcomers Scheme’ offers those who have never been to one of their concerts before a FREE ticket to their first concert! Simply reserve a ticket in advance by calling their box office (t's & c's apply; find out more on their website: https://www.trinityband.co.uk/newcomers-scheme/). Tickets are on sale now: - Advance: £12 - Full Price: £14 - Students: £7 (ID may be required) - Under 16’s: FREE - NEWCOMERS: FREE Tickets available online or from the box office on 0118 449 2099 or boxoffice@trinityband.co.uk. No booking fee. N.B. Advance price applies up to one week before the concert, after which the full price applies. Trinity Concert Band is a symphonic wind band based in Lower Earley, Reading made up of both talented amateurs and professional musicians. The group perform up to 5 formal concerts each year in the area and can be seen at bandstands across the region during the summer months. In 2018 they were one of only two bands in the UK to receive the top Platinum award at the National Concert Band Festival. Tamesis is an exciting chamber choir based in Reading. Aimed mainly at the "young professional" category, it is for people who are looking for a choir with that special something else, something they might not find in conventional choirs. An auditioned choir of around 25 members, Tamesis is a high-standard choir, capable of singing 8-part repertoire on a few rehearsals and having fun while doing it!