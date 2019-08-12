SITE INDEX

    • BUILDING BRIDGES

    comments 0
    BUILDING BRIDGES
    2019-08-29 09:30:00 2019-08-29 11:31:00 UTC BUILDING BRIDGES 18 Park St, Maidenhead SL6 1SL, UK

    Start 10:30AM Thursday - 29 Aug 2019

    End 12:31PM Thursday - 29 Aug 2019

    Town City Maidenhead

    Contact Name Tom Langley or Flora Woodruff

    Contact Email info@maidenheadheritage.org.uk

    Website URL www.maidenheadheritage.org.uk

    Another family activity day designed for youngsters aged 4-8. Maidenhead exists because of its bridge, and Brunel built the largest bring arches in the world across the Thames in Maidenhead. So let's try building a HUGE Brunel bridge out of Duplo blocks or a suspension bridge like Marlow's out of cardboard tubes and straws. Great fun guaranteed. Book via Facebook or website.

