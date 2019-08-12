BUILDING BRIDGES

Start 10:30AM Thursday - 29 Aug 2019
End 12:31PM Thursday - 29 Aug 2019
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Tom Langley or Flora Woodruff
Contact Email info@maidenheadheritage.org.uk
Another family activity day designed for youngsters aged 4-8. Maidenhead exists because of its bridge, and Brunel built the largest bring arches in the world across the Thames in Maidenhead. So let's try building a HUGE Brunel bridge out of Duplo blocks or a suspension bridge like Marlow's out of cardboard tubes and straws. Great fun guaranteed. Book via Facebook or website.
