5-hr Thames Cruise

Enjoy a relaxing cruise on the beautiful River Thames, cruising upstream from Maidenhead to Bisham and return, giving the chance to admire Cliveden Reach and historic buildings such as Bisham Abbey. Not to mention the houses of the reach and famous along the way. En route a live commentary will tell you all about the gosssip, scandals, history, wildlife, boats and buildings of our gorgeous local river. Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy a fabulous day out. This is a fundraising event for Maidenhead Heritage Centre. Tickets available at the centre or via our website.