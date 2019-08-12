5-hr Thames Cruise

SITE INDEX

    Start 10:00AM Thursday - 05 Sept 2019

    End 03:00PM Thursday - 05 Sept 2019

    Town City Maidenhead

    Contact Name Richard Poad

    Contact Email info@maidenheadheritage.org.uk

    Website URL maidenheadheritage.org.uk

    Enjoy a relaxing cruise on the beautiful River Thames, cruising upstream from Maidenhead to Bisham and return, giving the chance to admire Cliveden Reach and historic buildings such as Bisham Abbey. Not to mention the houses of the reach and famous along the way. En route a live commentary will tell you all about the gosssip, scandals, history, wildlife, boats and buildings of our gorgeous local river. Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy a fabulous day out. This is a fundraising event for Maidenhead Heritage Centre. Tickets available at the centre or via our website.

