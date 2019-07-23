Anthony Kerr on vibes in Marlow

Marlow Jazz Club has just one date in August, Tuesday 13th, but it’s a good one! After a long absence they welcome back the musician widely rated as Britain’s Number One on that rare and beautiful instrument the vibraphone – Anthony Kerr. Belfast-born Anthony came to fame as a member of Georgie Fame’s ‘Blue Flames’ with whom he still occasionally appears, however he is now a major solo talent with a brilliant and melodic four-mallet technique. The Frank Toms Trio will provide the backing and the up and coming Maidenhead alto player Dan Bowley will sit in on a couple of numbers. Music at the Royal British Legion Hall starts 8.30pm with admission £10. It’s “Pay At The Door” but the Club are always happy to earmark the best seats; just call 01628 486571.