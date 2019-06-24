Oldfield Primary School "Beside the Seaside" Summer Fair

Start 12:00PM Saturday - 13 Jul 2019
End 03:00PM Saturday - 13 Jul 2019
Price 1.00 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Oldfield School Association
Come along and join the fun! Lots of stalls and games, Punch & Judy, tombolas, BBQ & cakes! Just £1 entry for adults, free for kids. See you there...
