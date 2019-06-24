SITE INDEX

    Oldfield Primary School "Beside the Seaside" Summer Fair

    comments 0
    Oldfield Primary School "Beside the Seaside" Summer Fair
    2019-07-13 11:00:00 2019-07-13 14:00:00 UTC Oldfield Primary School "Beside the Seaside" Summer Fair Bray Rd, Maidenhead SL6 1UE, UK

    Start 12:00PM Saturday - 13 Jul 2019

    End 03:00PM Saturday - 13 Jul 2019

    Price 1.00 £

    Town City Maidenhead

    Contact Name Oldfield School Association

    Contact Email OSA.speak@gmail.com

    Come along and join the fun! Lots of stalls and games, Punch & Judy, tombolas, BBQ & cakes! Just £1 entry for adults, free for kids. See you there...

