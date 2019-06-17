SITE INDEX

Mon, 17
19 °C
Tue, 18
18 °C
Wed, 19
18 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • The great Jim Mullen in Marlow

    comments 0
    The great Jim Mullen in Marlow
    2019-07-15 23:00:00 2019-07-15 23:00:00 UTC The great Jim Mullen in Marlow Marlow SL7, UK

    Start 12:00AM Tuesday - 16 Jul 2019

    End 12:00AM Tuesday - 16 Jul 2019

    Price 10.00 £

    Town City Marlow

    Contact Name Michael Eagleton

    Contact Email michael@jazzfans.co

    Website URL www.marlowjazz.co.uk

    The legendary and poll-winning Scottish guitarist Jim Mullen is on tour celebrating his latest album “Blue Town” also featuring his wife, the highly acclaimed vocalist Zoě Francis and the fine Hammond B3 organist Ross Stanley. They will arrive at Marlow Jazz Club (The Royal British Legion Hall) on Tuesday July 16th, a gig that is likely to attract a lot of attention. The CD will be on sale. Music starts 8.30pm with admission £10. It’s “Pay At The Door” but the Club are always happy to earmark the best seats if you call 01628 486571.

    Most Shared

    Most Commented

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved