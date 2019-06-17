The great Jim Mullen in Marlow

The legendary and poll-winning Scottish guitarist Jim Mullen is on tour celebrating his latest album “Blue Town” also featuring his wife, the highly acclaimed vocalist Zoě Francis and the fine Hammond B3 organist Ross Stanley. They will arrive at Marlow Jazz Club (The Royal British Legion Hall) on Tuesday July 16th, a gig that is likely to attract a lot of attention. The CD will be on sale. Music starts 8.30pm with admission £10. It’s “Pay At The Door” but the Club are always happy to earmark the best seats if you call 01628 486571.