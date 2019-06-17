Start 10:00AM Saturday - 29 Jun 2019
End 02:00AM Saturday - 29 Jun 2019
Price 0.50 £
Town City Slough
Contact Name Joyce Jarman
St Andrew's Summer Fayre Saturday 29th June. 10am - 2pm. Come and grab a bargain. Stalls include bric-a- brac handmade items, cakes, plants, books,and toys. Hot lunches , drinks and cakes will be available. Disc Drop and Lolly board games for the children
