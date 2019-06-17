SITE INDEX

    • Summer Fayre

    Start 10:00AM Saturday - 29 Jun 2019

    End 02:00AM Saturday - 29 Jun 2019

    Price 0.50 £

    Town City Slough

    Contact Name Joyce Jarman

    Contact Email joyce.jarman@ btinternet.com

    St Andrew's Summer Fayre Saturday 29th June. 10am - 2pm. Come and grab a bargain. Stalls include bric-a- brac handmade items, cakes, plants, books,and toys. Hot lunches , drinks and cakes will be available. Disc Drop and Lolly board games for the children

