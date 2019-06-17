7th July Lower Lovetts Farm Garden Opening for the National Garden Scheme Nursing Charities

Start 12:00PM Sunday - 07 Jul 2019
End 05:00PM Sunday - 07 Jul 2019
Price 5.00 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Claire Fletcher
Contact Email hello@ngs.org.uk
Lower Lovetts Farm Knowl Hill A fascinating large modern organic kitchen garden (60 metre x 30 metre). Wide variety of vegetables and fruit grown for home consumption and nutritional value. Flowers grown for eating or herbal teas. Produce is also dried or bottled for yr-round use. Lots of interesting growing techniques and tips. See garden website for more information. Opening Times July 07, 2019 12:00 - 17:00 Refreshments: Cream teas. Admission: Adult: £5.00 Child: Free How to find us: Lower Lovetts Farm Knowl Hill Common Knowl Hill Berkshire RG10 9YE For more details please view the website: www.ngs.org.uk
