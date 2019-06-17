SITE INDEX

    • 7th July Lower Lovetts Farm Garden Opening for the National Garden Scheme Nursing Charities

    7th July Lower Lovetts Farm Garden Opening for the National Garden Scheme Nursing Charities
    Lower Lovetts Farm Knowl Hill A fascinating large modern organic kitchen garden (60 metre x 30 metre). Wide variety of vegetables and fruit grown for home consumption and nutritional value. Flowers grown for eating or herbal teas. Produce is also dried or bottled for yr-round use. Lots of interesting growing techniques and tips. See garden website for more information. Opening Times July 07, 2019 12:00 - 17:00 Refreshments: Cream teas. Admission: Adult: £5.00 Child: Free How to find us: Lower Lovetts Farm Knowl Hill Common Knowl Hill Berkshire RG10 9YE For more details please view the website: www.ngs.org.uk

