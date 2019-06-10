SITE INDEX

Mon, 10
12 °C
Tue, 11
17 °C
Wed, 12
16 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • St Luke's Church Music Festival

    comments 0
    St Luke's Church Music Festival
    2019-06-21 18:00:00 2019-06-30 17:00:00 UTC St Luke's Church Music Festival Norfolk Rd, Maidenhead SL6 7AX, UK

    Start 07:00PM Friday - 21 Jun 2019

    End 06:00PM Sunday - 30 Jun 2019

    Town City Maidenhead

    Contact Name Revd. Sally Lynch

    Contact Email admin@stlukeschurchmaidenhead.org.uk

    Website URL http://www.stlukeschurchmaidenhead.org.uk/Pages/MusicFestival2019/MusicFestival2019F.htm

    Friday 21st to Sunday 30th June 2019 St Luke's Church in Maidenhead is hosting their fourth Music Festival. A varied programme of concerts and events in this beautiful 19th Century church including... Thames Valley Chorus Psalms for the Common Era (Workshop) Inversion ( Organ and Flute) Gaslights (Old Tyme Music Hall) Andrew Gallacher and Simon Purdy ( Piano and Violin) Maidenhead Choral Society For full details of all the concerts and to book your tickets visit http://www.stlukeschurchmaidenhead.org.uk/Pages/MusicFestival2019/MusicFestival2019F.htm or pick up a booking form in the church porch.

    Most Shared

    Most Commented

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved