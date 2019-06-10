St Luke's Church Music Festival

Friday 21st to Sunday 30th June 2019 St Luke's Church in Maidenhead is hosting their fourth Music Festival. A varied programme of concerts and events in this beautiful 19th Century church including... Thames Valley Chorus Psalms for the Common Era (Workshop) Inversion ( Organ and Flute) Gaslights (Old Tyme Music Hall) Andrew Gallacher and Simon Purdy ( Piano and Violin) Maidenhead Choral Society For full details of all the concerts and to book your tickets visit http://www.stlukeschurchmaidenhead.org.uk/Pages/MusicFestival2019/MusicFestival2019F.htm or pick up a booking form in the church porch.