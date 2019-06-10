Windsor and Maidenhead Symphony Orchestra family concert

Start 04:00PM Sunday - 23 Jun 2019
End 06:00PM Sunday - 23 Jun 2019
Price 12.50 £
Town City binfield
Contact Name David Hooper
Contact Email hooperdc@aol.com
Website URL https://thelittleboxoffice.com/wmso/event/view/89421
WALTON - Spitfire Prelude and Fugue MOZART - Flute Concerto No 1 SIBELIUS - Karelia Suite COPLAND - El Salón México BERNSTEIN - West Side Story: Symphonic Dances Flute: Jeremy Deeks From Mexico to Finland, from a castle to the streets of New York, through multiple varieties of folk music and dance forms, our end-of-season family concert is an ever-changing palette mood, texture and colour. With wonderful melodies, stirring rhythms and exciting orchestration, this programme has something for everyone.
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Covert cameras set up to catch fly-tippers have recorded three young men attacking a pheasant in Burnham.
Film fans can catch the latest flicks at Maidenhead's recently-refurbished cinema - for a fraction of the price.