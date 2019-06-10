Windsor and Maidenhead Symphony Orchestra family concert

WALTON - Spitfire Prelude and Fugue MOZART - Flute Concerto No 1 SIBELIUS - Karelia Suite COPLAND - El Salón México BERNSTEIN - West Side Story: Symphonic Dances Flute: Jeremy Deeks From Mexico to Finland, from a castle to the streets of New York, through multiple varieties of folk music and dance forms, our end-of-season family concert is an ever-changing palette mood, texture and colour. With wonderful melodies, stirring rhythms and exciting orchestration, this programme has something for everyone.