SITE INDEX

Mon, 10
12 °C
Tue, 11
17 °C
Wed, 12
16 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Windsor and Maidenhead Symphony Orchestra family concert

    comments 0
    Windsor and Maidenhead Symphony Orchestra family concert
    2019-06-23 15:00:00 2019-06-23 17:00:00 UTC Windsor and Maidenhead Symphony Orchestra family concert Popeswood Road, Binfield, Bracknell RG42 4AN, United Kingdom

    Start 04:00PM Sunday - 23 Jun 2019

    End 06:00PM Sunday - 23 Jun 2019

    Price 12.50 £

    Town City binfield

    Contact Name David Hooper

    Contact Email hooperdc@aol.com

    Website URL https://thelittleboxoffice.com/wmso/event/view/89421

    WALTON - Spitfire Prelude and Fugue MOZART - Flute Concerto No 1 SIBELIUS - Karelia Suite COPLAND - El Salón México BERNSTEIN - West Side Story: Symphonic Dances Flute: Jeremy Deeks From Mexico to Finland, from a castle to the streets of New York, through multiple varieties of folk music and dance forms, our end-of-season family concert is an ever-changing palette mood, texture and colour. With wonderful melodies, stirring rhythms and exciting orchestration, this programme has something for everyone.

    Most Shared

    Most Commented

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved