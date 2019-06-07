SITE INDEX

    • Burnham Concert Band Summer Concert

    2019-06-27 23:00:00 2019-06-27 23:00:00 UTC Burnham Concert Band Summer Concert Windsor Lane, Burnham, Slough SL1 7HR, United Kingdom

    Start 12:00AM Friday - 28 Jun 2019

    End 12:00AM Friday - 28 Jun 2019

    Price 8.00 £

    Town City Burnham

    Contact Name Phil Crookes

    Contact Email info@burnhamconcertband.org.uk

    Website URL www.burnhamconcertband.org.uk

    Our Summer Concert on Friday 28th June at Burnham Park Hall (Windsor Lane, Burnham, SL1 7HR) The concert features a varied programme of music featuring solos from band members, some new pieces, and some well known favourites. There will be a bar as well as refreshments in the interval, and the fabulous raffle of course! The doors will be open from 7pm and the concert starts at 8pm. Tickets are £8. You can get tickets from our website (www.burnhamconcertband.org.uk), or reserve them by calling 07802 201139, or get them on the door from 7pm on the night.

