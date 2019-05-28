SITE INDEX

    Learn to Dance Salsa
    2019-07-09 08:30:00 2019-07-09 09:30:00 UTC Learn to Dance Salsa The Memorial Centre/East Common, Gerrards Cross SL9 7AD, United Kingdom

    Start 09:30AM Tuesday - 09 Jul 2019

    End 10:30AM Tuesday - 09 Jul 2019

    Price 8.00 £

    Town City Gerrards Cross

    Contact Name Alleycat Dance

    Contact Email alleycatdanz@gmail.com

    Fun and friendly salsa dance classes. All welcome. No partner or previous dance experience required. Keep fit, have fun and learn to dance in a sociable atmosphere. Basic steps, footwork, body movement. Absolute beginners warmly welcomed. £8 per class Tuesday mornings 9.30 - 10.30am STARTING 9th July 2019 Please call 07792499554 for more information.

