Learn to Dance Salsa

Start 09:30AM Tuesday - 09 Jul 2019
End 10:30AM Tuesday - 09 Jul 2019
Price 8.00 £
Town City Gerrards Cross
Contact Name Alleycat Dance
Fun and friendly salsa dance classes. All welcome. No partner or previous dance experience required. Keep fit, have fun and learn to dance in a sociable atmosphere. Basic steps, footwork, body movement. Absolute beginners warmly welcomed. £8 per class Tuesday mornings 9.30 - 10.30am STARTING 9th July 2019 Please call 07792499554 for more information.
