    Derek Nash meets Art Themen
    Price 10.00 £

    Town City MARLOW

    Contact Name Michael Eagleton

    Contact Email michael@jazzfans.co

    Website URL www.marlowjazz.co.uk

    SIDE BY SIDE FOR THE FIRST TIME! Marlow Jazz Club is noted for setting up meetings with musicians who are rarely seen side by side and there have been, over the years, some spectacular sessions. Tuesday June 11th, 8.30pm, the Royal British Legion Hall will witness a partnership that amazingly has never happened before – two of Britain’s finest and best known saxophonists, Derek Nash and Art Themen. Derek is the multi-instrumental leader of Sax Appeal and star soloist in the Jools Holland Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, usually arriving with (amongst many saxes) his priceless “Charlie Parker” Grafton acrylic alto, whilst “Doctor Jazz” Art, (pictured) playing tenor and soprano is noted for his truly original style. Both musicians are eagerly awaiting their first ever “confrontation”, with the Frank Toms Trio providing the usual dependable backing. Admission at the door is £10, but as always the best seats can be reserved in advance by phoning 01628 486571.

