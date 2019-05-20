SITE INDEX

    • 15th June St. Timothee Open Garden for the National Garden Scheme Charities

    15th June St. Timothee Open Garden for the National Garden Scheme Charities
    St Timothee Open Garden, Maidenhead. Colour themed borders planted for yr-round interest with a wide range of attractive grasses and perennials. Includes a box parterre, wildlife pond, rose terrace, wild areas and mature trees, all set within the 2 acre plot of a 1930s house. Opening Times June 15, 2019 14:00 - 17:00 (Also June 14, 2019 11:00 - 16:00) Refreshments: Home-made teas Admission: Adult: £4.50 Child: Free 'Talk & Walk' events - Join us on 14 Aug 'Successional Planting' from 10.30am-12.30pm. Due to limited numbers, pre-booking essential. Adm £15, including talk (indoors) and tea and cake. Sarah & Sal Pajwani 07976 892667 pajwanisarah@gmail.com Open by arrangement This garden opens By Arrangement on the following dates. Contact the garden owner for the opportunity to discuss your requirements for a group or bespoke visit. May 18, 2019 - August 31, 2019 For more information: www.ngs.org.uk

