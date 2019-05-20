15th June St. Timothee Open Garden for the National Garden Scheme Charities

St Timothee Open Garden, Maidenhead. Colour themed borders planted for yr-round interest with a wide range of attractive grasses and perennials. Includes a box parterre, wildlife pond, rose terrace, wild areas and mature trees, all set within the 2 acre plot of a 1930s house. Opening Times June 15, 2019 14:00 - 17:00 (Also June 14, 2019 11:00 - 16:00) Refreshments: Home-made teas Admission: Adult: £4.50 Child: Free 'Talk & Walk' events - Join us on 14 Aug 'Successional Planting' from 10.30am-12.30pm. Due to limited numbers, pre-booking essential. Adm £15, including talk (indoors) and tea and cake. Sarah & Sal Pajwani 07976 892667 pajwanisarah@gmail.com Open by arrangement This garden opens By Arrangement on the following dates. Contact the garden owner for the opportunity to discuss your requirements for a group or bespoke visit. May 18, 2019 - August 31, 2019 For more information: www.ngs.org.uk