    • Nefertari Beloved of Mut (Egyptology Lecture)

    Nefertari Beloved of Mut (Egyptology Lecture)
    Nefertari Beloved of Mut (Egyptology Lecture)
Headley Rd, Woodley, Reading RG5 4JZ, UK

    Start 02:00PM Saturday - 01 Jun 2019

    End 04:30PM Saturday - 01 Jun 2019

    Price 3.00 £

    Town City Reading

    Contact Name Francesca H. Jones

    Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk

    Website URL http://www.tvaes.org.uk

    Why was Nefertari, Great Royal Wife of Ramesses II, most beloved and honoured of all his many wives?

