Nefertari Beloved of Mut (Egyptology Lecture)

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 01 Jun 2019
End 04:30PM Saturday - 01 Jun 2019
Price 3.00 £
Town City Reading
Contact Name Francesca H. Jones
Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk
Why was Nefertari, Great Royal Wife of Ramesses II, most beloved and honoured of all his many wives?
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Covert cameras set up to catch fly-tippers have recorded three young men attacking a pheasant in Burnham.
Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the 2019 Royal Borough Local Election results.