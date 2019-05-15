SITE INDEX

Thu, 16
17 °C
Fri, 17
14 °C
Sat, 18
17 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • The Observer, an art exhibition by Sara Hurley

    comments 0
    The Observer, an art exhibition by Sara Hurley
    2019-05-13 23:00:00 2019-06-13 23:00:00 UTC The Observer, an art exhibition by Sara Hurley 29-31 Central St, Lowell, MA 01852, USA

    Start 12:00AM Tuesday - 14 May 2019

    End 12:00AM Friday - 14 Jun 2019

    Town City Windsor

    Contact Name Sara Hurley

    Contact Email sara@sarahurley.art

    Website URL www.sarahurley.art

    Sara Hurley has always been interested in the relationship a spectator has worn an artwork and, on her visits to galleries and museums she found herself observing people and their interaction with the exhibits. They became her subject matter. A series of drawings had been created from these observations where the relati0nship between the two is formed and where The Observer becomes the art. This exhibition is open Monday to Saturday 11am to 11pm, and Sunday 11am to 10:30pm at The Oldcourt, St Leonard’s Road, Windsor, SL4 3BL

    Most Shared

    Most Commented

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved