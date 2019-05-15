The Observer, an art exhibition by Sara Hurley

Sara Hurley has always been interested in the relationship a spectator has worn an artwork and, on her visits to galleries and museums she found herself observing people and their interaction with the exhibits. They became her subject matter. A series of drawings had been created from these observations where the relati0nship between the two is formed and where The Observer becomes the art. This exhibition is open Monday to Saturday 11am to 11pm, and Sunday 11am to 10:30pm at The Oldcourt, St Leonard’s Road, Windsor, SL4 3BL