14th June St. Timothee Open Garden for the National Garden Scheme Charities

St Timothee Garden, Maidenhead, opening for the national Garden Scheme nursing and health charities. Overview: Colour themed borders planted for yr-round interest with a wide range of attractive grasses and perennials. Includes a box parterre, wildlife pond, rose terrace, wild areas and mature trees, all set within the 2 acre plot of a 1930s house. Also in August: 'Talk & Walk' events - Join us on 14 Aug 'Successional Planting' from 10.30am-12.30pm. Due to limited numbers, pre-booking essential on www.ngs.org.uk/event-calendar. Adm £15, including talk (indoors) and tea and cake. June Opening Times June 14, 2019 11:00 - 16:00 June 15, 2019 14:00 - 17:00 Refreshments: Home-made teas. Admission: Adult: £4.50 Child: Free For more details: www.ngs.org.uk Owner Information Sarah & Sal Pajwani 07976 892667 pajwanisarah@gmail.com This garden opens By Arrangement on the following dates. Contact the garden owner for the opportunity to discuss your requirements for a group or bespoke visit. May 12, 2019 - August 31, 2019 St Timothee Darlings Lane Maidenhead Berkshire SL6 6PA