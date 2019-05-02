SITE INDEX

    • Egyptology Lecture (TVAES May) & 25th Anniversary Celebration

    Egyptology Lecture (TVAES May) & 25th Anniversary Celebration
    2019-05-11 13:00:00 2019-05-11 15:30:00 UTC Egyptology Lecture (TVAES May) & 25th Anniversary Celebration Headley Rd, Woodley, Reading RG5 4JZ, UK

    Start 02:00PM Saturday - 11 May 2019

    End 04:30PM Saturday - 11 May 2019

    Price 3.00 £

    Town City Reading

    Contact Name Francesca H. Jones

    Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk

    Website URL http://www.tvaes.org.uk

    Pharaohs and Governors of Middle Kingdom Egypt : George Hart will talk of the brilliantly executed hieroglyphs, outstanding art, and literature of great eloquence of this period of Egyptian History. It is also the 25th Anniversary of TVAES to be celebrated with coffee and cake.

