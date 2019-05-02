Egyptology Lecture (TVAES May) & 25th Anniversary Celebration

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 11 May 2019
End 04:30PM Saturday - 11 May 2019
Price 3.00 £
Town City Reading
Contact Name Francesca H. Jones
Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk
Pharaohs and Governors of Middle Kingdom Egypt : George Hart will talk of the brilliantly executed hieroglyphs, outstanding art, and literature of great eloquence of this period of Egyptian History. It is also the 25th Anniversary of TVAES to be celebrated with coffee and cake.
