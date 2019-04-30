Sunday 28th April Odney Club Garden Opening for the National Garden Scheme Charities

Start 02:00PM Sunday - 28 Apr 2019
End 06:00PM Sunday - 28 Apr 2019
Price 5.00 £
Town City Cookham, Maidenhead
Contact Name Claire Fletcher
Contact Email hello@ngs.org.uk
Odney Club Garden, Cookham, is opening for the National Garden Scheme Nursing & Health Charities. This 120 acre site is beside the Thames with lovely riverside walks. A favourite with Stanley Spencer who featured our magnolia in his work. Lovely wisteria, specimen trees, side gardens, spring bedding and ornamental lake. The John Lewis Partnership Heritage Centre will be open, showcasing the textile archive and items illustrating the history of John Lewis and Waitrose. Features and Attractions Light refreshments in the Sir Bernard Miller Centre served 2pm-5pm (Guide dogs only). Opening Times April 28, 2019 14:00 - 18:00 Refreshments: Light refreshments. Admission: Adult: £5.00 Child: Free For more details: www.ngs.org.uk
Top Ten Articles
Police are investigating two ‘suspicious incidents’ in Maidenhead where a woman approached young children.
Wexham Park Hospital has urged members of the public to minimise pressures on services tomorrow by considering other treatment options before attending as the emergency department moves into the new assessment centre.