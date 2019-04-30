SITE INDEX

Tue, 30
16 °C
Wed, 01
15 °C
Thu, 02
15 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Sunday 28th April Odney Club Garden Opening for the National Garden Scheme Charities

    comments 0
    Sunday 28th April Odney Club Garden Opening for the National Garden Scheme Charities

    Start 02:00PM Sunday - 28 Apr 2019

    End 06:00PM Sunday - 28 Apr 2019

    Price 5.00 £

    Town City Cookham, Maidenhead

    Contact Name Claire Fletcher

    Contact Email hello@ngs.org.uk

    Website URL www.ngs.org.uk

    Odney Club Garden, Cookham, is opening for the National Garden Scheme Nursing & Health Charities. This 120 acre site is beside the Thames with lovely riverside walks. A favourite with Stanley Spencer who featured our magnolia in his work. Lovely wisteria, specimen trees, side gardens, spring bedding and ornamental lake. The John Lewis Partnership Heritage Centre will be open, showcasing the textile archive and items illustrating the history of John Lewis and Waitrose. Features and Attractions Light refreshments in the Sir Bernard Miller Centre served 2pm-5pm (Guide dogs only). Opening Times April 28, 2019 14:00 - 18:00 Refreshments: Light refreshments. Admission: Adult: £5.00 Child: Free For more details: www.ngs.org.uk

    Most Shared

    Most Commented

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved