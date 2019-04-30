Sunday 28th April Odney Club Garden Opening for the National Garden Scheme Charities

Odney Club Garden, Cookham, is opening for the National Garden Scheme Nursing & Health Charities. This 120 acre site is beside the Thames with lovely riverside walks. A favourite with Stanley Spencer who featured our magnolia in his work. Lovely wisteria, specimen trees, side gardens, spring bedding and ornamental lake. The John Lewis Partnership Heritage Centre will be open, showcasing the textile archive and items illustrating the history of John Lewis and Waitrose. Features and Attractions Light refreshments in the Sir Bernard Miller Centre served 2pm-5pm (Guide dogs only). Opening Times April 28, 2019 14:00 - 18:00 Refreshments: Light refreshments. Admission: Adult: £5.00 Child: Free For more details: www.ngs.org.uk