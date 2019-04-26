Park Opera On Tour

Start 08:00PM Friday - 07 Jun 2019
End 10:00PM Friday - 07 Jun 2019
Price 10.00 £
Town City Ascot
Contact Name David Douglas
Contact Email tickets@parkopera.org.uk
After the success of our concert "tour" last year, we're bringing you some more of your favourites in our spring 2019 concert. This is a fund-raising event for our fully staged production next spring. Tickets are just £10. Please do come and support us at one of the venues: 9th May - All Saints, Woodham, nr Woking 7th June - All Saints, Ascot, Berkshire 12th June - St Michael's, Bray 13th June - St John's Windlesham, Surrey Tickets can be bought via members or online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/parkopera
