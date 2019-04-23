Shakespeare at Stubbings 18th to 22nd June 2019

William Shakespeare's ‘The Tempest’ "We are such stuff as dreams are made on......" Stubbings are very pleased to be welcoming back The Garden Players in June 2019 for five open air performances of Shakespeare's masterpiece, directed by John Timewell. Following acclaimed performances in 2013, 2014 and 2015, and five completely sold out performances of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' in 2017, The Garden Players return in 2019 with an exciting new production of one of Shakespeare's finest plays. Prospero, the true Duke of Milan is now living on an enchanted island with his daughter Miranda, the savage Caliban and Ariel, a spirit of air. Raising a storm to bring his brother, the usurper of his dukedom, to the island, Prospero plans his revenge. This magical tale of enchantment ranks amongst Shakespeare's finest. This charity event will be sponsored by Grundon the UK's leading family-owned supplier of waste management, environmental and recycling solutions, Norman & Frances Grundon and Stewart & Trish Fletcher. All proceeds will go to the national charity, Child Bereavement UK based in Saunderton, High Wycombe https://childbereavementuk.org/ To book tickets or for more information please see our website!