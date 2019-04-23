Summer Screens - August 3rd & 4th August 2019

Open air cinema returns to Maidenhead this summer in June and August, courtesy of Summer Screens... There's a fantastic line up of films for 2019, all shown in high definition on our giant screen, with state of the art audio to offer you a truly cinematic experience under the stars. Bring a picnic and a blanket, or choose to do it in style and enhance your night with one of our bean bag or deckchair packages, giving you a prime viewing position and complete with a complimentary drink, popcorn or chocolate. 3 August – Bohemian Rhapsody 4 August – Jurassic Park Please see our website for more information and to book tickets!