SITE INDEX

Tue, 23
20 °C
Wed, 24
17 °C
Thu, 25
14 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Stubbings Nursery, Summer Screens - June 6th & 7th June 2019

    comments 0
    Stubbings Nursery, Summer Screens - June 6th & 7th June 2019
    2019-06-07 17:30:00 2019-06-08 17:30:00 UTC Stubbings Nursery, Summer Screens - June 6th & 7th June 2019 Henley Rd, Maidenhead SL6 6QL, UK

    Start 06:30PM Friday - 07 Jun 2019

    End 06:30PM Saturday - 08 Jun 2019

    Town City Maidenhead

    Contact Name Stubbings Nursery Ltd

    Contact Email info@stubbingsnursery.co.uk

    Website URL https://www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk/events/summerscreensjune2019/

    Open air cinema returns to Stubbings this summer in June and August, courtesy of Summer Screens... There's a fantastic line up of films for 2019, all shown in high definition on our giant screen, with state of the art audio to offer you a truly cinematic experience under the stars. Bring a picnic and a blanket, or choose to do it in style and enhance your night with one of our bean bag or deckchair packages, giving you a prime viewing position and complete with a complimentary drink, popcorn or chocolate. 7 June – A Star is Born 8 June – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Please see our website for more information and to book tickets!

    Most Shared

    Most Commented

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved