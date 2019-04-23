Stubbings Nursery, Summer Screens - June 6th & 7th June 2019

Start 06:30PM Friday - 07 Jun 2019
End 06:30PM Saturday - 08 Jun 2019
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Stubbings Nursery Ltd
Contact Email info@stubbingsnursery.co.uk
Website URL https://www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk/events/summerscreensjune2019/
Open air cinema returns to Stubbings this summer in June and August, courtesy of Summer Screens... There's a fantastic line up of films for 2019, all shown in high definition on our giant screen, with state of the art audio to offer you a truly cinematic experience under the stars. Bring a picnic and a blanket, or choose to do it in style and enhance your night with one of our bean bag or deckchair packages, giving you a prime viewing position and complete with a complimentary drink, popcorn or chocolate. 7 June – A Star is Born 8 June – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Please see our website for more information and to book tickets!
