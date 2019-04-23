SITE INDEX

    • Stubbings House, NGS Gardens Open for Charity 2nd Opening 25th, 26th & 27th May 2019

    Stubbings House, NGS Gardens Open for Charity 2nd Opening 25th, 26th & 27th May 2019
    2019-05-25 09:00:00 2019-05-27 14:00:00 UTC Stubbings House, NGS Gardens Open for Charity 2nd Opening 25th, 26th & 27th May 2019 Stubbings House, Henley Rd, Maidenhead SL6 6QL, UK

    Start 10:00AM Saturday - 25 May 2019

    End 03:00PM Monday - 27 May 2019

    Town City Maidenhead

    Contact Name Stubbings Nursery Ltd

    Contact Email info@stubbingsnursery.co.uk

    Website URL https://www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk/events/ngs1/

    Enjoy the private grounds of Stubbings House and Estate... On a number of weekends each year the grounds of Stubbings House are made open and available to visitors for the benefit of charities, both local and national. The 2nd NGS opening is timed to try to catch our amazing wisteria display. The National Gardens Scheme, Gardens Open for Charity, has benefitted from these openings at Stubbings for the past 9 years.. For more information please visit the NGS website. The grounds of the Estate will be open between 10.00 am and 3.00 pm for this event. Enjoy breakfast, lunch, or afternoon tea in our lovely Café and soak up the wonderful environment of Stubbings Estate. Online ticket booking is not available for this event. Please attend on the day and pay on the gate in the Walled Garden (cash only). Adults £3.50 Children free Thank you

