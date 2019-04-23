Air Ambulance Garden Opening at Stubbings House

Air Ambulance Garden Opening 11th & 12th May 2019 Stubbings are very pleased to be supporting Thames Valley Air Ambulance (TVAA) during May this year. On average 3 people every day will find themselves in a life-threatening situation – a situation that requires urgent high quality medical treatment at the scene before they reach hospital. With your help the air ambulance team, led by a highly qualified doctor, can be there within minutes ready to deliver the same level of care that would only otherwise be found in the hospital emergency department. TVAA is a charity and only exist through the generosity of the communities they serve. They rely entirely on fundraising and donations from the communities of Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire. The private grounds of Stubbings House will be open on the days advertised with tickets available on the gate. Timings:- 10am – 3pm on Saturday 10am – 3pm on Sunday Tickets:- Adults £5.00