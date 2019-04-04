Business Networking event in support of local charity "Smart Works Reading", in celebration of Rimu Marketing's 5th birthday

We are an award-winning Windsor-based Marketing Consultancy, and to celebrate our 5th birthday we are holding a fundraising Business Networking event in support of Smart Works Reading. Smart Works Reading, which opened its doors in 2015, provides high-quality, work-appropriate outfits, styling advice and interview coaching, supporting over 350 women from the Thames Valley to succeed in their job search each year. Please come and join us on the evening of 25th April at The Roof Space at Brand Potential (no 1, Windsor High Street) for inspirational talks, networking, celebratory drinks, canapés, and of course, birthday cake! Please feel free to bring any high-quality ladies' clothes, accessories, shoes and handbags to donate to Smart Works Reading. Tickets @ £21.91 (including Eventbrite booking fee) are available from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rimu-marketings-5th-birthday-celebration-tickets-55696482679 or visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for Rimu. All profits go to Smart Works Reading.