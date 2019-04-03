Hedsor Open Gardens - 26th May

The popular Hedsor Open gardens safari will take place for the second time on 26th may between 1pm and 5pm and you are invited to wander and enjoy something special. There will be 6 local gardens and 3 of these are open for the first time. Entrance fee is £6, children under 14 are free and Flowerland has generously given a £5 voucher, which is included in every ticket. Afternoon tea will be available at St Nicholas Church and at Harvest Ridge, Harvest Hill and Prosecco and Bellinis at the Italian-inspired garden at Bourne End House. Visit the 12th century St Nicholas church and listen to a 20 minute popular organ recital and enjoy the Flower Festival. The views from the church are staggering! There will be a children's competition and a chance to buy plants for your own garden. All proceeds will go to the Friends of Bourne End Day Care Centre and St Nicholas Church, Hedsor. Parking will be available in Sapper's Field on Harvest Hill and St Nicholas Church.