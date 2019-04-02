SITE INDEX

    • Parkinson's Awareness Week 8th-14th April

    comments 0
    2019-04-13 08:00:00 2019-04-14 16:00:00 UTC Parkinson's Awareness Week 8th-14th April Nicholsons Ln, Maidenhead SL6 1LB, UK

    Start 09:00AM Saturday - 13 Apr 2019

    End 05:00PM Sunday - 14 Apr 2019

    Town City Maidenhead

    Contact Name Paulann Walker

    Contact Email pauleneawalker@gmail.com

    The Parkinson's UK Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead Branch will have a stand in Nicholson's Centre on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th April. Members of the Branch will be there both days with leaflets and information about the National Charity and local Branch. There will also be a cake raffle each day and a Name the Teddy competition. Parkinson's is a degenerative, neurological condition and there is currently no cure. Two people in the UK are told, every hour, that they have Parkinson's. Parkinson's UK, the support and research charity, is passionate about finding a cure and improving life for everyone affected by Parkinson's. Please stop at the stall and find out more about Parkinson's and the activities and events organised by the local Branch.

