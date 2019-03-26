A Midsummer Night's Dream

Enjoy one of Shakepeare's best-loved plays in the glorious parkland of the Hall Barn Estate. Whilst the actors perform in the open air, members of the audience sit on raked seating under cover. Many choose to take advatage of the surroundings by picnicking in the park before the play. For those not wishing to bring their own food, there is a fully-licensed refreshment marquee or picnics may be pre-ordered from a professional caterer - order when booking tickets. Grounds will open 2 hours before each performance. There is ample parking and disabled access.