A Midsummer Night's Dream

Start 08:00PM Wednesday - 12 Jun 2019
End 10:00PM Wednesday - 12 Jun 2019
Price 19.00 £
Town City Beaconsfield
Contact Name Meriel Riseley
Contact Email info@chiltern-shakespeare.co.uk
Enjoy one of Shakepeare's best-loved plays in the glorious parkland of the Hall Barn Estate. Whilst the actors perform in the open air, members of the audience sit on raked seating under cover. Many choose to take advatage of the surroundings by picnicking in the park before the play. For those not wishing to bring their own food, there is a fully-licensed refreshment marquee or picnics may be pre-ordered from a professional caterer - order when booking tickets. Grounds will open 2 hours before each performance. There is ample parking and disabled access.
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
A large fire in Maidenhead caused the police to shut down the majority of the town centre.
Demolition got underway today (Thursday) following the fire at the former nightclub building on Tuesday.