    • Easter Carol Service

    2019-04-21 17:30:00 2019-04-21 18:20:00 UTC Easter Carol Service Church Gate, Cookham, Maidenhead SL6 9SW, UK

    Start 06:30PM Sunday - 21 Apr 2019

    End 07:20PM Sunday - 21 Apr 2019

    Town City Cookham, Maidenhead

    Contact Name Parish Administrator

    Contact Email office@cofe-thecookhams.org.uk

    Website URL www.holytinitycookham.org.uk

    All very welcome to this year’s festive Easter Carol Service – with bible readings, poetry, favourite Easter hymns for all to sing, prayers and special music by the Men’s Choir. The service lasts under an hour and offers a chance for celebration on a light spring evening.

