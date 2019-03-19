Start 06:30PM Sunday - 21 Apr 2019
End 07:20PM Sunday - 21 Apr 2019
Town City Cookham, Maidenhead
Contact Name Parish Administrator
Contact Email office@cofe-thecookhams.org.uk
All very welcome to this year’s festive Easter Carol Service – with bible readings, poetry, favourite Easter hymns for all to sing, prayers and special music by the Men’s Choir. The service lasts under an hour and offers a chance for celebration on a light spring evening.
Top Ten Articles
A large fire in Maidenhead caused the police to shut down the majority of the town centre.
All lines are currently blocked between London Paddington and Reading after a person was hit by a train between Maidenhead and Slough.