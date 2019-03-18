SITE INDEX

    Egyptology Lecture (TVAES April)
    2019-04-13 13:00:00 2019-04-13 15:30:00 UTC Egyptology Lecture (TVAES April) Headley Rd, Woodley, Reading RG5 4JB, UK

    Start 02:00PM Saturday - 13 Apr 2019

    End 04:30PM Saturday - 13 Apr 2019

    Price 3.00 £

    Town City Reading

    Contact Name Francesca H. Jones

    Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk

    Website URL http://www.tvaes.org.uk

    Birth and Rebirth : Death as a Rite of Passage in Ancient Egypt. Lucia Gahlin For the ancient Egyptians death heralded rebirth into the afterlife.The heavily ritualised period following death enabled the deceased to be reborn into the afterlife.

