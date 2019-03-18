Egyptology Lecture (TVAES April)

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 13 Apr 2019
End 04:30PM Saturday - 13 Apr 2019
Price 3.00 £
Town City Reading
Contact Name Francesca H. Jones
Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk
Birth and Rebirth : Death as a Rite of Passage in Ancient Egypt. Lucia Gahlin For the ancient Egyptians death heralded rebirth into the afterlife.The heavily ritualised period following death enabled the deceased to be reborn into the afterlife.
