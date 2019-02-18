Burnham Concert Band Spring Concert

Burnham Concert Band is giving its Spring Concert on Friday 29th March. We have a new venue for the concert - Burnham Park Hall (Windsor Lane, Burnham, SL1 7HR) - so will be able to provide a bar as well as refreshments in the interval! The doors will be open from 7pm and the concert starts at 8pm We will be playing a varied programme of music including songs from Mary Poppins and Phantom of the Opera, as well as solos from some members of the bands, and even a guest singer! The band has been working hard in rehearsal and is sounding very good so it should be a very entertaining evening. Tickets are £8 (£7 for concessions ). You can get tickets directly on line , reserve them by calling 07802 201139 or on the door from 7pm on the night.