    • Burnham Concert Band Spring Concert

    Burnham Concert Band Spring Concert
    2019-03-29 20:00:00 2019-03-29 22:00:00 UTC Burnham Concert Band Spring Concert Windsor Lane, Burnham, Slough SL1 7HR, United Kingdom

    Start 08:00PM Friday - 29 Mar 2019

    End 10:00PM Friday - 29 Mar 2019

    Price 8.00 £

    Town City Burnham

    Contact Name Phil Crookes

    Contact Email info@burnhamconcertband.co.uk

    Website URL www.burnhamconcertband.org.uk

    Burnham Concert Band is giving its Spring Concert on Friday 29th March. We have a new venue for the concert - Burnham Park Hall (Windsor Lane, Burnham, SL1 7HR) - so will be able to provide a bar as well as refreshments in the interval! The doors will be open from 7pm and the concert starts at 8pm We will be playing a varied programme of music including songs from Mary Poppins and Phantom of the Opera, as well as solos from some members of the bands, and even a guest singer! The band has been working hard in rehearsal and is sounding very good so it should be a very entertaining evening. Tickets are £8 (£7 for concessions ). You can get tickets directly on line , reserve them by calling 07802 201139 or on the door from 7pm on the night.

